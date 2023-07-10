Open Menu

Man Wanted Over Channel Drowning Of 27 Extradited To France: UK Police

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Man wanted over Channel drowning of 27 extradited to France: UK police

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :A man arrested in connection with the 2021 drowning deaths of at least 27 people as they tried to cross the Channel in a dinghy has been extradited to France to face trial, UK police said Monday.

Harem Ahmed Abwbaker, 32, is alleged to be a "significant member of the organised crime group who conspired to transport the migrants to the UK in a small boat", the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

NCA investigators have been working with the French authorities to track down those responsible for the tragedy.

It was the worst accident in the Channel since the narrow strait became a key route for migrants from Africa, the middle East and Asia attempting to reach England from France.

The flimsy vessel sank on November 24, 2021 after leaving the French coast, leading to the death of all but two of those aboard.

Four remain missing.

Among the 27 -- aged seven to 47 -- were 16 Iraqi Kurds, four Afghans, three Ethiopians, one Somali, one Egyptian and one Vietnamese migrant.

Police arrested the suspect three days after the disaster and launched extradition proceedings.

Charges in France, where he will face trial, include the French equivalent of manslaughter and facilitating illegal immigration.

The UK has seen record numbers of migrants making the perilous cross-Channel journey to reach its shores.

More than 12,700 have made the crossing this year so far, according to the latest government figures.

Related Topics

Africa Accident Police France Man United Kingdom Middle East November All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Dubai Courts establishes first division for inheri ..

Dubai Courts establishes first division for inheritance of non-Muslims

49 seconds ago
 Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia Cup challenge

5 minutes ago
 UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor ..

UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor on his appointment

16 minutes ago
 ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims i ..

ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims in Somalia&#039;s Hirshabelle

31 minutes ago
 NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyon ..

NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rul ..

Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rule in Bahrain

3 hours ago
CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future ..

CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future development: Moin-ul-Haque

3 hours ago
 PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuatio ..

PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuation of flood victims in Shakarga ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of ..

Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of Avalon City as chief guest

3 hours ago
 Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple ..

Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple its capacity from KEZAD

4 hours ago
 LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi ..

LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi before it at 4pm today

4 hours ago
 NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in powe ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in power tariff  

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous