Man Who Gave Baldwin Loaded Gun Previously Sacked Over Weapon Safety: Company

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 10:10 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded weapon that killed a cinematographer had been sacked from a previous production for gun safety violations, the company said Monday.

The news came as it was reported that crew members had used prop weapons for target practice with live ammunition on the morning Halyna Hutchins died.

Hutchins was killed on the set of low-budget Western "Rust" on Thursday after Baldwin fired a weapon that assistant director Dave Halls had told him was safe.

"Dave Halls was fired from the set of 'Freedom's Path' in 2019 after a crew member incurred a minor and temporary injury when a gun was unexpectedly discharged," a producer for the as-yet-unreleased movie told AFP.

"Halls was removed from set immediately after the prop gun discharged. Production did not resume filming until Dave was off-site. An incident report was taken and filed at that time."

