Managing watercourses imperative to avoid urban flooding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Managing watercourses effectively is crucial for mitigating urban flooding, especially in cities like Rawalpindi that faces significant challenges due to its topography and rapid urbanization.

Different watercourses especially Nullah Lai, flowing through the city, often plays havoc with city residents when it overflows after torrential rains during monsoon season submerging different localities and inflicting losses of millions of rupees on businesses and household.

With its total length of 16 kilometers from Kattarian Bridge to Soan River near Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench building, 600 cusecs sewage is discharged into it daily. But, during heavy rains in twin cities, its water level rises to dangerous level of 18 feet, most often overflowing to adjacent localities.

“Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi has conducted detailed assessments to identify flood-prone areas, considering factors like topography, land use and flood data,” claims Managing Director (MD) WASA, Saleem Ashraf. “The capacity of existing drainage systems was improved by deepening and widening this course to handle extra water.”

He said officers concerned ensure routine inspections of Nullah Lai particularly during Monsoon to prevent blockages. “A real-time monitoring system was installed to track water levels and rainfall. The data is used to predict potential flooding and take proactive measures.”

He also mentioned to launching an awareness campaign for citizens on proper waste disposal as local communities are involved in flood management efforts, clean-up drives and water courses management. “Flood response plan is also formulated for evacuation, emergency services and recovery efforts during every monsoon season.”

As every heavy monsoon season results in urban flooding, District administration representative, Engineer Aamir Khattak also claims of efforts by concerned departments to reduce the risk and impact of urban flooding. “Dredging and de-silting project of Nullahs particularly Nullah Lai was completed before start of this monsoon. Section 144 was imposed to prevent dumping of garbage in nullahs and 11 main nullahs of Rawalpindi that fall into Nullah Lai were also cleaned.”

He said special attention was paid to low-lying localities like Rattaamral, Katarian, Tippu Road, Dhoke Naju, Gawalmandi and Zia ul Haq Colony and heavy machinery and personnel were deployed in different areas to ensure drainage of stagnant rain water. “The Punjab government had also directed district administration to take adequate measures against possible urban flooding during monsoon.”

But despite all these measures and claims of authorities, during recent monsoon season, the Rawalpindi residents once again experienced massive urban flooding as they called for kicking off long-awaited, Ammar Chowk to Pindora, Nullah Lai Expressway project.

“Nullah Lai Expressway project can prove to be a game changer, ease traffic load and help control flash flooding during monsoon,” said Muhammad Asif a resident of Gawalmandi area.

Mushtaq Ahmed, a resident of Committee Chowk area also urged long term corrective measures as he mentioned to damages during recent flooding. “Monsoon this year again inundated houses and marketplaces. The downpour that lashed the city for almost four hours prompted the administration to summon Army to deal with situation.”

The low-lying areas had submerged as rainwater entered houses and shops on Iqbal Road, in Sabzi Mandi, Moti Bazaar and adjoining areas, Mushtaq said. “Back-to-back rain spell exposed the civic agencies as many areas suffered the brunt of heavy downpour.”

Mentioning to areas like Allahabad, Misrial Road, Tench Bhatta and Lane 4 and Peshawar Road, he said, the urban flooding also damaged goods, household and vehicles worth millions of rupees in Mochi Bazaar, Bohar Bazaar, Sadiqabad and Jamia Masjid Road.

Rawalpindi Traders Association President, Shahid Ghafoor Paracha also referred to havoc played by rainwater in Raja Bazaar and adjoining markets including Moti and Mochi bazaars. “Therefore, Nullah Lai should be cleared properly before start of monsoon.”

Nullahs and streams flowing from Islamabad merge into Nullah Lai besides 11 other nullah falling into Lai during its 11 kilometer run through Rawalpindi city on way to Soan River, he said. “Therefore, the authorities must keep in mind all this while formulating any future strategy.”

Every year, a flood-like situation develops in the Nullah due to faulty sewerage system as the city also witnessed unprecedented flood on July 23, 2001 when 620mm rain was recorded in just four hours. At least 35 people had lost their lives while many slums were swept away.

Available past record indicates that floods in Nullah Lai Basin occur in the Monsoon Season (July-September every year) when the overall country receives down pour from three weather systems. As Nullah Lai basin lies in twin cities, most of its active part passes through the urban areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Although, Rawalpindi district administration has taken some measures like straightening and widening of some reaches of Nullah Lai, stone pitching of its some portion and removal of garbage yet these occasional measures prove to be insufficient.

Therefore, the respective governments and the departments must adopt a comprehensive strategy to address the problem once and for all and ensure that city residents especially those in low lying areas are saved from the recurrence of situation as they experienced in recent years.

