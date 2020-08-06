UrduPoint.com
Manchester City Sign Bournemouth's Ake

London, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Manchester City on Wednesday announced the signing of Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake on a five-year deal.

City agreed a £40 million ($52 million) fee for the Netherlands centre-back, rising to a potential £41 million.

Ake is City's second signing of the delayed summer transfer window, after the club landed Spain Under-21s winger Ferran Torres from Valencia.

"City have been the best side in England over the course of the last decade," Ake said in a club statement.

"Coming here is a dream for me. This is a top side full of world-class players. Everywhere you look in this squad there are big Names with international pedigree."

