UrduPoint.com

Manchester City Topple Real Madrid 4-0 To Bag Ticket For Champions League Final In Istanbul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Manchester City topple Real Madrid 4-0 to bag ticket for Champions League Final in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Manchester City eliminated Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate Wednesday to face Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League Final in Istanbul.

Manchester City opened the scoring in the semifinal second leg when Bernardo Silva made a close-range finish in the 23rd minute.

Kevin De Bruyne assisted the Portuguese midfielder at the City of Manchester Stadium.

The Sky Blues doubled their lead after Silva scored with a perfectly timed header in the 37th minute as the first half ended 2-0.

Manuel Akanji powered home a header to give City a 3-0 lead in the 76th minute and Julian Alvarez smashed a right-footed finish into the bottom corner from the penalty area in stoppage time.

"It's a beautiful night for us. We knew it was going to be tough, but to beat this Madrid team 4-0 at home…It's a wonderful feeling to be in the final again.

Hopefully, this time we can win it," Silva, who was named Player of the Match, said after the game.

On Tuesday, Inter Milan advanced to the Champions League final after securing a 3-0 aggregate win over arch-rivals AC Milan in the semifinals.

The final will take place at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium on June 10.

Manchester City marched into the final for the second time in three seasons as Chelsea got the better of them with a narrow win in the 2021 final at Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, who took charge of his 191st match with this game, broke legendary coach Sir Alex Ferguson's record as the manager with the most Champions League matches.

Related Topics

Porto Madrid Istanbul Manchester Lead June Olympics From Real Madrid Chelsea Manchester City Coach AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentiv ..

MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentives at â€˜Make it in the Emirat ..

35 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate border m ..

PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate border market, transmission line today

39 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz appreciates KSA for including Pakistan ..

PM Shehbaz appreciates KSA for including Pakistan in Road to Makkah project

44 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 President of UAE holds phone call with Turkish Pre ..

President of UAE holds phone call with Turkish President

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.