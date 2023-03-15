UrduPoint.com

Manchester City V RB Leipzig Champions League Starting Line-ups

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Starting line-ups for the Champions League last 16, second leg between Manchester City and RB Leipzig and on Tuesday (1-1 on aggregate, kick-off 2000 GMT): Manchester City (4-2-3-1) Ederson; John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan (c); Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP) RB Leipzig (4-3-2-1) Janis Blaswich; Benjamin Henrichs, Willi Orban (c), Josko Gvardiol, David Raum; Konrad Laimer, Kevin Kampl, Amadou Haidara; Dominik Szoboszlai, Emil Forsberg; Timo Werner Coach: Marco Rose (GER) Referee: Slavko Vincic (SVN)

