UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Manchester City V Real Madrid Starting Line-ups

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

Manchester City v Real Madrid starting line-ups

Manchester, United Kingdom, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Starting line-ups in the UEFA Champions League last 16, second leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium on Friday (kick-off 1900 GMT; City won first leg 2-1): Manchester City (4-3-3) Ederson; Kyle Walker, Fernandinho, Aymeric Laporte (capt), Joao Cancelo; Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne; Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP) Real Madrid (4-3-3) Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric; Rodrygo, Karim Benzema (capt), Eden Hazard Coach: Zinedine Zidane (FRA) Referee: Felix Brych (GER)

Related Topics

Real Madrid Manchester City Coach

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

2 hours ago

France's Marseilles Makes Mask-Wearing Mandatory O ..

21 minutes ago

Lebanon Thanks Russia for Help With Beirut Blast A ..

21 minutes ago

German Businesses Urge Berlin, EU to Respond to US ..

21 minutes ago

Pope Francis Donates Nearly $300,000 to Church of ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.