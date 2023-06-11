UrduPoint.com

Manchester City Win First Champions League Title

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Manchester City win first Champions League title

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Manchester City won the first Champions League in their history on Saturday and secured a treble of trophies by beating Inter Milan 1-0.

In a far closer match than many pundits had predicted, Rodri's sweetly-struck goal proved the difference for Abu Dhabi-backed City, who have already won the Premier League and FA Cup this season.

Rodri sidefooted in on 68 minutes after Bernardo Silva pulled back a cross that fell perfectly for the unmarked Spaniard at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

It sealed the third Champions League for City manager Pep Guardiola, who won it twice with Barcelona.

The outcome could have been different had Romelu Lukaku's header not been stopped by Ederson's leg minutes later.

Earlier in the second half, City also enjoyed a slice of luck when Federico Dimarco's goalbound header was blocked by his own player, Lukaku.

In another Inter chance, Lautaro Martinez raced away after a misunderstanding in the City defence but goalkeeper Ederson tore out of his goal to narrow the angle and stop the shot.

Inter had kept City goalless in a cagey first half marked by the injury-enforced exit of Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne in the 36th minute, to be replaced by Phil Foden.

In City's best chance of that half, the otherwise muted Erling Haaland shot straight at Andre Onana in the Inter goal and Silva curled a shot just wide before that.

City had to re-organise when De Bruyne pulled up, crouching on the turf before leaving the pitch a dejected figure five minutes later.

The Belgian suffered the same fate when City lost the 2021 Champions League final to Chelsea.

Related Topics

Barcelona Same Olympics Best Chelsea Manchester City Premier League Inter Milan Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

President grieved over loss of lives in KPK rains

President grieved over loss of lives in KPK rains

9 hours ago
 Speaker NA expresses grief over loss of lives, pro ..

Speaker NA expresses grief over loss of lives, property due to rain

9 hours ago
 Shams Hamzazai urges task force to determine farme ..

Shams Hamzazai urges task force to determine farmer's loss

9 hours ago
 Football: Manchester City v Inter Milan Champions ..

Football: Manchester City v Inter Milan Champions League final starting line-ups ..

9 hours ago
 Heavy storm, rain killed 25, injured 145 in KP: PD ..

Heavy storm, rain killed 25, injured 145 in KP: PDMA

9 hours ago
 Govt to widen tax net, stemming leakages in tax co ..

Govt to widen tax net, stemming leakages in tax collection instead imposing new ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.