Manchester City's European Ban Quashed On Appeal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 01:50 PM
Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Manchester City will be free to play Champions League football next season after the Court of Arbitration for Sport lifted a two-season ban from European competitions imposed by UEFA on Monday.
"The club welcomes the implications of today's ruling as a validation of the club's position and the body of evidence that it was able to present," City said in a statement.