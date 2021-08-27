UrduPoint.com

Manchester United Agree Deal With Juventus For Return Of Cristiano Ronaldo - Club

Fri 27th August 2021 | 11:40 PM

Manchester United agree deal with Juventus for return of Cristiano Ronaldo - club

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Manchester United announced on Friday they have reached a deal to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, 12 years after he left Old Trafford for Real Madrid.

"Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical," United said in a statement.

