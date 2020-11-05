Manchester United beaten by Istanbul Basaksehir in Champions League

Istanbul, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Manchester United suffered an unexpected Champions League setback on Wednesday as they lost 2-1 to Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey.

Goals from Demba Ba and Edin Visca gave the Turkish side their first win in the competition, with Anthony Martial scoring for United who had won their opening two games in Group H against Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig.