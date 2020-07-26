Manchester United, Chelsea qualify for 2020/2021 Champions League

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Manchester United and Chelsea secured their places in the Champions League next season by finishing in the Premier League's top four on Sunday.

United beat Leicester 2-0 thanks to Bruno Fernandes's penalty and Jesse Lingard's late strike to secure third place ahead of Chelsea, who beat Wolves 2-0 at Stamford Bridge with goals from Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud.