Manchester United, Chelsea Qualify For 2020/2021 Champions League

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Manchester United, Chelsea qualify for 2020/2021 Champions League

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Manchester United and Chelsea secured their places in the Champions League next season by finishing in the Premier League's top four on Sunday.

United beat Leicester 2-0 thanks to Bruno Fernandes's penalty and Jesse Lingard's late strike to secure third place ahead of Chelsea, who beat Wolves 2-0 at Stamford Bridge with goals from Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

