UrduPoint.com

Manchester United To Play In Champions League Next Season

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Manchester United to play in Champions League next season

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Manchester United secured a place in the UEFA Champions League next season after beating Chelsea 4-1 in an English Premier League match Thursday.

Man Utd were on a 2-0 lead before the break as Casemiro and Anthony Martial scored for the Red Devils at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty kick in the 73rd minute to make it 3-0.

Man Utd's English star Marcus Rashford scored his team's fourth goal in the 78th minute before Chelsea's consolation goal netted by Joao Felix near the end of the match.

Following the home win, Manchester United confirmed a top four finish in the Premier League, which means they qualified for the 2023-24 Champions League group stage.

Already champions Manchester City, runners-up Arsenal, third-place Manchester United and fourth-place Newcastle United have each booked their place in next season's Champions League.

Fifth in the standings, Liverpool advanced to the second-tier UEFA Europa League.

On Wednesday, Brighton & Hove Albion clinched a spot in the Europa League after a 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

The 2022-23 Premier League season will end with the final fixtures on Sunday.

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Brighton Manchester Lead Old Trafford Manchester United Sunday Top Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League

Recent Stories

‘No plans to travel abroad,’: Imran Khan react ..

‘No plans to travel abroad,’: Imran Khan reacts to govt’s decision to plac ..

9 minutes ago
 SC large bench to hear petitions against Audio Lea ..

SC large bench to hear petitions against Audio Leak Commission

26 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 UN peacekeepers ‘a beacon of hope and protection ..

UN peacekeepers ‘a beacon of hope and protection’: António Guterres

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.