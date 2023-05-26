Manchester United to play in Champions League next season

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Manchester United secured a place in the UEFA Champions League next season after beating Chelsea 4-1 in an English Premier League match Thursday.

Man Utd were on a 2-0 lead before the break as Casemiro and Anthony Martial scored for the Red Devils at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty kick in the 73rd minute to make it 3-0.

Man Utd's English star Marcus Rashford scored his team's fourth goal in the 78th minute before Chelsea's consolation goal netted by Joao Felix near the end of the match.

Following the home win, Manchester United confirmed a top four finish in the Premier League, which means they qualified for the 2023-24 Champions League group stage.

Already champions Manchester City, runners-up Arsenal, third-place Manchester United and fourth-place Newcastle United have each booked their place in next season's Champions League.

Fifth in the standings, Liverpool advanced to the second-tier UEFA Europa League.

On Wednesday, Brighton & Hove Albion clinched a spot in the Europa League after a 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

The 2022-23 Premier League season will end with the final fixtures on Sunday.