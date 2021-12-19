Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :US Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat whose support is crucial to passing a massive social spending bill, said Sunday he was a "no" on the legislation seen as critical to President Joe Biden's legacy.

"I can't vote for it and I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can't," Manchin said on Fox news Sunday.

The Build Back Better bill aims to funnel $1.75 trillion to lower the cost of childcare and drugs, support the purchasing power of households and to invest in the transition to clean energy.

Biden has held numerous talks with Manchin, who considers the project to be too expensive and argues it will further fuel inflation, now a major concern for Biden and US consumers.

Manchin's support is crucial to securing the bill's passage through the divided Senate, but on Sunday he said he had made up his mind to oppose the legislation.

"I've tried everything humanly possible, I can't get there... This is a no."Manchin's decision is a major blow to Biden, who has spent a significant amount of political capital in seeking to secure passage of what is seen as the signature bill of his presidency.