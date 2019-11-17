UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mancini's Italy Visit 'wounded' Venice

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 12:20 AM

Mancini's Italy visit 'wounded' Venice

Venice, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Roberto Mancini's Italian national football team travelled to flood-hit Venice on Saturday, the morning after extending their winning streak in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma donned knee-high wellington boots along with Italian football federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina to visit the inundated St Mark's Square.

The iconic square had been reopened earlier Saturday after unusually intense "acqua alta", or high water, which hit its highest level in half a century.

"On behalf of the whole team, we stand close to the city of Venice," said AC Milan's Donnarumma.

The FIGC delegation visited several businesses damaged by the flooding, and chatted with Venetians, volunteers and police.

"Venice will overcome this too. Like an athlete who suffers a serious injury and then gets up again," said delegation chief Gianluca Vialli.

"Venice is a wounded city, but it is strong as well as being wonderful, and has shown great character and an extraordinary ability to stand up," said Gravina.

Italy coach Mancini later signed autographs as 200 fans were allowed to watch the team's training session at the city's 'Taliercio' sports centre, which had initially been planned behind closed doors.

The visit also coincides with the unveiling of a partnership agreement between the four-time world champions and Venice Airport, later on Saturday.

The Azzurri will on Sunday travel to Palermo for their final Euro 2020 qualifying game against Armenia.

The Azzurri have bounced back impressively after failing to qualify for last year's World Cup for the first time since 1958.

Italy registered a record 10th straight win as they eased past Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 in Zenica on Friday.

Related Topics

Football Century World Police Sports Water Visit Zenica Armenia Venice Palermo Wellington Alta Bosnia And Herzegovina Euro Sunday 2020 Agreement Coach AC Milan Airport

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi

24 minutes ago

UAE hosts first tripartite meeting with Cyprus and ..

1 hour ago

US Will Extend Respite for China's Huawei to Coope ..

1 hour ago

EPD holds meeting with Brick-Kiln Association

1 hour ago

Lahore High Court allows Nawaz Sharif to travel ab ..

1 hour ago

Curfew in IOK, a bigger tragedy of century: Chief ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.