Mandanda Tests Positive For Covid-19, Out Of French Squad

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 08:30 AM

Mandanda tests positive for Covid-19, out of French squad

Paris, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Goalkeeper Steve Mandanda was withdrawn from the French squad to face Sweden and Croatia in upcoming UEFA Nations League clashes after returning a positive Covid-19 test, officials announced on Friday.

Mandanda will on Friday leave the squad before they depart for Solna where the world champions face Sweden on Saturday.

He will also miss the game against Croatia next Thursday.

The 35-year-old returned a positive test on Wednesday.

"The goalkeeper carried out a second PCR test during the day. This new test was also positive. Steve Mandanda will therefore not be able to participate in the match in Sweden," said the France team in a statement.

Mandanda has been in a training "bubble" before the trip to Sweden and, like all his teammates, had previously tested negative.

The keeper plays at Marseille, where several cases of Covid-19 have been detected in recent weeks.

