UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mandzukic Scores On Al Duhail Champions League Debut

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 01:30 AM

Mandzukic scores on Al Duhail Champions League debut

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Former Croatia forward Mario Mandzukic struck on his Asian Champions League debut as Qatar giants Al Duhail beat Iran's Persepolis 2-0 in their opening Group C match of the continent's premier competition on Tuesday.

Ex-Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Juventus attacker Mandzukic, who was part of the Croatia side who finished runners-up at the 2018 World Cup, headed in a fifth-minute cross from Almoez Ali to give the hosts the lead at the Abdulla bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha.

Mandzukic got plenty of help from the Persepolis defenders though, as they were busy protesting an alleged foul even as Ali chipped the ball from just outside the penalty area.

Despite the early setback, the visitors, who boast a fan following of more than 40 million in Iran, failed to get their defence right as the home side consolidated the lead in the 13th minute.

North Korea forward Han Kwang-song took advantage of another Persepolis mistake by pouncing on a loose ball on the edge of the box before passing the ball to Brazilian Edmilson who scored with a low shot.

The Tehran side barely made an impact in the first half, but ex-Celtic striker Anthony Stokes tested the Al Duhail defence on his club debut a couple of times after the break.

In Group D, Qatar's Al Sadd and Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr figured in an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Stadium in Riyadh.

Morocco forward Abderazzaq Hamdallah put the hosts ahead with a seventh minute strike from inside the box after a pass from Yahya al-Shehri as Xavi's Al Sadd defence was found wanting.

The home side however only managed to hold on to the advantage for two minutes as Baghdad Bounedjah's crisp shot off a pass from Pedro Miguel helped Al Sadd draw level.

The second half also started on a similar note with both teams scoring inside the first 10 minutes, although it was Xavi's side who took the lead this time, scoring in the 48th minute.

Miguel, who was born in Cape Verde but now is a naturalised Qatari, once again provided the assist, intercepting an attempted pass by al-Shehri before relaying the ball to Hassan al-Haydos, who made no mistake with a coolly taken shot past Australia goalkeeper Brad Jones.

The match was on level terms again five minutes later with Abdulrahman al-Obeid taking advantage of a loose clearance and finding the net with a powerful drive.

- Al Ain thrashed - Earlier, in another Group D match, Iran's Sepahan thrashed UAE's Al Ain 4-0 with three of the goals coming in the second half.

A 38th-minute header from Mohamed Mohebbi off Saeid Aghaei's cross put Sepahan ahead before strikes from Brazilian Kiros, Souroush Rafiei and Mohamed Tayebi completed the rout in what was the first clash between the two sides in the competition.

Al Ain, who won the tournament in 2003, were off colour despite playing in front of their home fans, missing several chances and giving away easy balls to their rivals at crucial moments.

There was further disappointment for a UAE side when Sharjah FC suffered a 1-0 home defeat against Saudi Arabia's Al Taawoun in Group C.

A fine free-kick from Faisal Darwish in the 34th minute made all the difference as Al Taawoun won their first-ever away match in the tournament Darwish's 30-yard screamer found the top corner of the net beating Sharjah goalkeeper Adil al-Hosani's desperate attempt at a save.

Al Taawoun could have won by a better margin but missed several chances in the second half.

In the East section an Ola Toivonen penalty ensured Melbourne Victory kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 over 10-man Chiangrai United from Thailand.

The opening clash between the other Group E teams, Beijing FC and FC Seoul, has been postponed until April due to fears about the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Related Topics

World Thailand Australia Iran UAE Riyadh Sharjah Fine Qatar Melbourne Beijing Munich Tehran Baghdad Doha Seoul Lead Saudi Arabia Croatia Cape Verde April 2018 All From Top Asia Atletico Madrid Juventus Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Estonian Police Launch Cybercrime Reporting Websit ..

2 hours ago

Syrian Troops Recapture Key Town West of Aleppo - ..

2 hours ago

Du announces 9.3 percent growth in 2019 net profit

3 hours ago

Two Ex-Spanish Prime Ministers Summoned to Testify ..

2 hours ago

Malaysia to increase palm oil export to Pakistan

2 hours ago

5 injured in gas-leak explosion in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.