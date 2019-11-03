Mane caps Liverpool fightback, Man City escape against Saints

(@FahadShabbir)

London, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Liverpool staged a thrilling fightback to beat Aston Villa 2-1 thanks to Sadio Mane's last-gasp winner, while Manchester City kept in touch with the Premier League leaders after their own escape act in a 2-1 victory against Southampton on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's side trailed to Trezeguet's first-half goal at Villa Park, but hit back to preserve their unbeaten league record this season in dramatic fashion.

Andy Robertson equalised with four minutes left before Senegal winger Mane's stoppage-time goal gave Liverpool their 10th win from 11 league games.

The Reds, chasing their first English title since 1990, are six points ahead of second-placed City.

Pep Guardiola's champions fell behind to James Ward-Prowse's early goal at the Etihad Stadium.

But Sergio Aguero levelled for City with 20 minutes left and Kyle Walker snatched the winner in the 86th minute to keep Liverpool in their sights.

Elsewhere, Manchester United slumped to a 1-0 loss at Bournemouth and Arsenal were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Wolves, but all the focus was on the drama at the top of the table.

Villa took a shock lead in the 21st minute when Egypt midfielder Trezeguet met John McGinn's free-kick and fired through the legs of Liverpool keeper Alisson, with the goal given after a video assistant referee check.