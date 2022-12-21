Manga Productions' Anime Film "The Journey" Premieres in Hong Kong

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Manga Productions, a subsidiary of Mohammed bin Salman Foundation "Misk" has premiered "The Journey" anime film in Hong Kong, China, at the "Cyberport Cinema" in conjunction with the Asia MENA Collaboration Forum.

The Premiere featured prominent guests from Arab government agencies and diplomatic consulates, major news outlets and content industry and entertainment leaders.

CEO of Manga Productions Dr. Essam Bukhary stated: We aim to build a unique friendship with our partners in China in the fields of creating and distributing creative content and training talents, in addition to sharing our Saudi content starting with "The Journey", which recorded a distinguished success.

Manga Productions has also signed a distribution agreement for "The Journey" with MyTV SUPER, the video streaming platform in Hong Kong, starting from December 19, 2022 in Hong Kong, and during the winter holiday in Macau. Manga Productions has concluded an exclusive deal with Salon Films (H.K.) and Digital Daylight Animation to distribute "The Journey" in 15 Asian countries and in over 46 platforms and five languages.

"The Journey" has recently participated in the "Septimius" Film Festival held in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and has won the Best Experimental Film award making it the first Saudi and Arab film in history to win the Best Experimental Film award in an international festival. -