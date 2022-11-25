UrduPoint.com

Manga Productions Inaugurates World's Largest "Grendizer" Model In Riyadh

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Manga Productions Inaugurates World's Largest "Grendizer" Model in Riyadh

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Manga Production Company, a subsidiary company of the Mohammed bin Salman "Misk" Foundation, and Silah inaugurated today the world's largest "Grendizer" model, during the opening ceremony of "Anime City" within the activities of the "Riyadh Season 2022", with a length of twenty meters, in the "Boulevard World" areas, in the presence of pioneers from the world of animation and Manga, and a group of local and International media representatives.

The inauguration was the first fruit of the strategic partnership announced between the Manga Production Company with the leading Silah company in the entertainment, sports, culture, and tourism sectors. CEO of Manga Productions, Dr. Essam Bukhary, said the animation plays a fundamental role in creating events and activating entertainment cities and tourist areas that target local and foreign audiences, and that the strategic partnership with Silah has resulted in the inauguration of the" Grendizer" character, and has opened the doors of unique opportunities globally and locally to benefit from the best partnerships and expertise.

Mohieddin Nazer, Director of Parks and Resorts at Silah, praised the strategic partnership with Manga Productions, which is among the leading Saudi and Arab companies in the creative content sector. Director of Marketing, Distribution, and Business Development at Manga Production Company, Eng. Abdulaziz Al-Nagmoosh, noted that the inauguration of the "Grendizer" model in the heart of Riyadh will contribute to raising the licensing, distribution, and marketing sector to its highest levels and creating unique opportunities in business development in the Kingdom.

"Boulevard World" is a new area in the "Riyadh Season 2022", which includes a variety of experiences from nine different countries, in addition to the "Anime City" where the "Grendizer" model is located. The city contains 11 anime exhibitions and more than 350 entertainment shows distributed in three theaters across the city. --

Related Topics

World Sports Business Riyadh Company Saudi Manga Mohammed Bin Salman Media From Best Arab

Recent Stories

SC revokes lifetime ban on former PTI leader Faisa ..

SC revokes lifetime ban on former PTI leader Faisal Vawda

19 minutes ago
 Interior Minister reviews law and order situation

Interior Minister reviews law and order situation

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announ ..

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announced

4 hours ago
 Actor Ismail Tara passes away

Actor Ismail Tara passes away

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official v ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official visit

5 hours ago
 Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Sh ..

Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Shamshad as CJCSC

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.