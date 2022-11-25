RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Manga Production Company, a subsidiary company of the Mohammed bin Salman "Misk" Foundation, and Silah inaugurated today the world's largest "Grendizer" model, during the opening ceremony of "Anime City" within the activities of the "Riyadh Season 2022", with a length of twenty meters, in the "Boulevard World" areas, in the presence of pioneers from the world of animation and Manga, and a group of local and International media representatives.

The inauguration was the first fruit of the strategic partnership announced between the Manga Production Company with the leading Silah company in the entertainment, sports, culture, and tourism sectors. CEO of Manga Productions, Dr. Essam Bukhary, said the animation plays a fundamental role in creating events and activating entertainment cities and tourist areas that target local and foreign audiences, and that the strategic partnership with Silah has resulted in the inauguration of the" Grendizer" character, and has opened the doors of unique opportunities globally and locally to benefit from the best partnerships and expertise.

Mohieddin Nazer, Director of Parks and Resorts at Silah, praised the strategic partnership with Manga Productions, which is among the leading Saudi and Arab companies in the creative content sector. Director of Marketing, Distribution, and Business Development at Manga Production Company, Eng. Abdulaziz Al-Nagmoosh, noted that the inauguration of the "Grendizer" model in the heart of Riyadh will contribute to raising the licensing, distribution, and marketing sector to its highest levels and creating unique opportunities in business development in the Kingdom.

"Boulevard World" is a new area in the "Riyadh Season 2022", which includes a variety of experiences from nine different countries, in addition to the "Anime City" where the "Grendizer" model is located. The city contains 11 anime exhibitions and more than 350 entertainment shows distributed in three theaters across the city. --