Manga Productions Signs Strategic Agreement With Dynamic Planning

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2022 | 02:30 PM

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Manga Production Company of the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation "Misk" on Friday signed a strategic partnership with "Dynamic Planning" company.

The aim of the strategic agreement was to to assign licensing rights to Manga for the production of products and characters of the "Grendizer" series, and their use in cities and entertainment facilities in the middle East.

CEO of Manga Productions, Dr. Essam Bukhary, said that Manga Productions had previously achieved successful partnerships with well-established Japanese companies in animation, games, and training, such as Toy Animation, Square Enix, and Kadokawa, which led to gaining this global trust and record multiple successes.

He pointed out that this license pushes the Manga Production Company to promote and support the creative content industry, pointing out that Manga has achieved more than 300 million views in production worldwide, including films and series, in addition, to training more than 500 Saudi talents in cooperation with the company's global partners.

For his part, the executive producer at Dynamic Planning, Ichinao Nagai, renewed the confidence in the partnership with Manga Productions, stressing that Grendizer will be able to develop the entertainment business sector in a way that meets the needs of many fans in the Middle East

