Mangled racquet, underarm serves as Kyrgios stays alive at Australian Open

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Volatile Australian Nick Kyrgios smashed a racquet, delivered underarm serves, ranted at the umpire and saved two match points Wednesday on his way into the Australian Open third round.

The 25-year-old drew a raucous, socially distanced crowd to his favoured John Cain Arena and kept them highly entertained, with the atmosphere electric in a gripping clash with Frenchman Ugo Humbert.

He eventually came through 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 after 3hrs 25mins against the 29th seed to set up a blockbuster clash with third seed Dominic Thiem.

"Honestly, I don't know how I did that. I don't even know what to say, I'm lost for words.

That is one of the craziest matches I've ever played," he said on court afterwards.

Kyrgios said he was spurred on by the atmosphere, described by courtside interviewer Jim Courier as the best at a tennis match since the pandemic.

"I haven't played for a year, he's (Humbert) been playing some great tennis last year. The one thing I probably have him on right now is experience," he said.

"I've just drawn from experience so much on this court, you know, playing in front of you guys (fans), coming back from two sets to love here.

"Just had so many experiences. I tried to draw and that and try and put my head down, try and make him play."