UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mangled Racquet, Underarm Serves As Kyrgios Stays Alive At Australian Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 10:10 AM

Mangled racquet, underarm serves as Kyrgios stays alive at Australian Open

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Volatile Australian Nick Kyrgios smashed a racquet, delivered underarm serves, ranted at the umpire and saved two match points Wednesday on his way into the Australian Open third round.

The 25-year-old drew a raucous, socially distanced crowd to his favoured John Cain Arena and kept them highly entertained, with the atmosphere electric in a gripping clash with Frenchman Ugo Humbert.

He eventually came through 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 after 3hrs 25mins against the 29th seed to set up a blockbuster clash with third seed Dominic Thiem.

"Honestly, I don't know how I did that. I don't even know what to say, I'm lost for words.

That is one of the craziest matches I've ever played," he said on court afterwards.

Kyrgios said he was spurred on by the atmosphere, described by courtside interviewer Jim Courier as the best at a tennis match since the pandemic.

"I haven't played for a year, he's (Humbert) been playing some great tennis last year. The one thing I probably have him on right now is experience," he said.

"I've just drawn from experience so much on this court, you know, playing in front of you guys (fans), coming back from two sets to love here.

"Just had so many experiences. I tried to draw and that and try and put my head down, try and make him play."

Related Topics

Tennis Turkish Lira Australian Open From Best Court Love

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 11 February 2021

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation congratulates ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed commends ministerial reshuffle; ..

10 hours ago

Fujairah Media Office: &#039;Tank fire is away fro ..

10 hours ago

Thousands of Vulnerable People Left Unshielded Aga ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.