Mango festival raises awareness about Pakistani products in China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :"Although Pakistani mangoes have a relatively small presence in China, last year our exports of mangoes to China were increased more than 10 times to reach 37 tons and we are confident that this growth momentum will continue," Hussain Haider, Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai said on Tuesday.

Addressing the 2022 Pakistan Mango Festival and Pakistan Promotion Conference, the Consul General maintained that Pakistan attaches high importance to its trade and investment relations with China, Pakistan's largest trading partner, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

In 2021, our bilateral trade increased 58% to reach $28 billion. In the first 6 months of 2022, bilateral trade has increased more than 15%. We believe that this year, the bilateral trade will surpass $30 billion. Still, an immense potential exists to further increase bilateral trade. Cooperation in the food sector can contribute to realizing this potential, the CG explained.

Zhao Haofang, Secretary-General of China-Europe Association for Technical and Economic Cooperation, introduced that the event airlifted 150 kilograms of mangoes from Pakistan and invited 60 companies which have directly operated fruit stores in Shanghai. "We hope that through today's activity, we can expand the recognition of Pakistani mango in the Shanghai fruit industry and expand the market for Pakistani mangoes in China".

Gao Xu, Chairman of Rui Feng Culture Media (Shanghai) Co., Ltd said that, the annual mango output in Pakistan is 1.8 million tons, which has a great potential for exports. We hope to take mangoes as an opportunity to build a bridge of China-Pakistan exchanges and let more people know Pakistan's business opportunities, including tourism and culture.

On the occasion, in addition to mango products, sporting goods, leather goods, textile garments and gemstones were also on display.