London, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Joseph Manu produced some magic to help set out New Zealand's stall as Rugby League World Cup title contenders with a 34-12 victory over a Michael Cheika-coached Lebanon in Warrington on Sunday.

Lebanon have several Australian players of Lebanese heritage in their side and Cheika, whose parents emigrated to Sydney from Beirut before he was born, was happy to take on a coaching role despite limited time in the 13-a-side game -- he has served some time as an assistant coach at Sydney Roosters.

Whilst he played junior level league, Cheika forged a career in union as a player and foremost a coach, leading the Wallabies to the Rugby Union World Cup final in 2015. He is currently employed as head coach of Argentina.

But it was not to be for the Lebanese despite winger Josh Mansour, who previously won seven caps for Australia, opening the scoring for the Cedars after just a minute's play, pouncing on a ball after the deflection of a teasing Mitchell Moses grubber.

Skipper Jesse Bromwich barrelled through and touched down over his head in quick response for the Kiwis, whose sole World Cup title came in 2008 at the expense of the all-conquering Australia.

New Zealand added first-half tries through Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Peta Hiku, with all three converted by Jordan Rapana.

But Lebanon came out firing in the second period, running through their sets with patience and eventually seeing Wigan winger Abbas Miski touch down one-handed in the corner.

Moses, fresh from a losing NRL Grand Final appearance with Parramatta Eels, was successful with the touchline conversion.

Rapana snuffed out a potential Lebanese try after a clever Mansour cross-kick and immediately the Kiwis countered, Manu accelerating into space up the field and finding Dylan Brown on his inside for a welcome try.

Manu then turned the game on its head, the Sydney Roosters back gathering his own audacious chip from dummy-half, spinning past a first defender and fending off three more for a fantastic individual try.

Lebanon were served a further blow as playmaker Adam Doueihi was sent off for dissent just minutes later and from the reset the Kiwis made sure of the win when Rapana stepped back through some weak defence for his team's sixth try after a looping Manu pass.

- 'Bit scrappy' - "Joey Manu - you love him for the Roosters but you've got to not like him for the Kiwis - he's too good, he is," Cheika told BBC.

"We lost some actions in our kicking game, we lost the kick-chase a few times, and then as fatigue maybe set in a little bit, we lost a bit of our marker play and line speed in defence." Manu said the Kiwis had been a "bit scrappy".

"It felt like we were a bit rushed at the start, with a lack of combinations and a few things we need to work on, but it's our first game together and we'll build off this game." Earlier in the day, New Zealand's Group C rivals Ireland ran out easy 48-2 winners over Jamaica, twins Louis and Innes Senior both dotting down, as well as brothers George and Toby King.

Brendan O'Hagan, James McDonnell, Ed Chamberlain, James Bentley and Frankie Halton also got over for Ireland as Kieran Rush claimed the Reggae Warriors' first World Cup points.

In Group B, winger Jake Maizen scored a hat-trick to make up for an early fluff-up to help Italy to a 28-4 win over Scotland.

"I'm more stoked with the win, scoring tries is great but the result is what we are here for and I'm buzzing," said Maizen, who has been used more as a centre by the Sunshine Coast Falcons at Queensland Cup level this year.

"It did rattle me a bit (dropping the ball), I'll be honest. You've got to finish those ones in these big games but that's football, you've got to brush those things off and if you are not 100 percent then you are doing your team nothing."