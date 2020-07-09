UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Manuel Pellegrini Returns To Spain As Coach Of Betis

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Manuel Pellegrini returns to Spain as coach of Betis

Madrid, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Former Manchester City and Real Madrid coach Manuel Pellegrini has returned to Spanish football as coach of Real Betis, his new club announced on Thursday.

The 66-year-old Chilean, who has also worked in China, has signed a three-year deal with the Seville-based outfit, running until June 2023.

The arrival of Pellegrini at the Benito Villamarin had been an open secret for several days, although Betis decided to wait until their La Liga survival had been confirmed before announcing the appointment.

Wednesday's 3-0 home win over Osasuna left Betis in mid-table and ended any fears of relegation with three games of the season still to play.

Former player Alexis Trujillo has been in temporary charge of the club since previous boss Joan Francesc Ferrer, better known simply as 'Rubi', was sacked on June 21.

The job marks Pellegrini's return to management after he was sacked by West Ham United last December following 18 months in charge of the London side.

He previously won the Premier League title and two League Cups in charge of City between 2013 and 2016.

Related Topics

Football China Job London Trujillo June December 2016 Real Madrid Manchester City Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

World Muslim Communities Council to organise virtu ..

21 minutes ago

Sania Nishtar says over Rs152b distributed among m ..

25 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi’s charity foundation’s logo feat ..

34 minutes ago

TRA participates in SAMENA Telecommunications Coun ..

51 minutes ago

Man beaten by fourth wife for contracting fifth ma ..

53 minutes ago

Oman announces 1,518 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.