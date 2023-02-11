UrduPoint.com

Many Buildings In Türkiye Stood Their Ground During Powerful Earthquakes, Says US Seismologist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2023

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Many residential and commercial buildings managed to withstand the twin powerful earthquakes that hit southern Turkiye on Monday, said a seismologist from the US Geological Survey (USGS).

"Bad it was, there were quite a lot of structures that did go through this earthquake without collapsing, and that is testimony to the fact that buildings can be engineered to be safe and it appears, in many cases it appears, that they were," Susan Hough told Anadolu in an interview, speaking of the first of Monday's two powerful quakes, the first taking place in the middle of the night, and the second about nine hours later.

On Monday's powerful earthquakes that resulted in the death of more than 19,300 people, Hough said that from the images of the affected areas, she was struck to see that while clusters of buildings caved in, there were structures around them that remained intact.

Türkiye lies on an active earthquake zone with fault lines all around. Hough, who works in the geological survey's Earthquake Hazards Program, warned that aftershocks will continue, and that a powerful earthquake could strike again in the same area months or even years from now.

Speaking on Zoom about the earthquake, she said that it impacted a much bigger area because of the size of the fault break. Since the earthquake was shallow and there were many people living close to the fault line, many were severely affected.

"An earthquake as large as 7.8 extended (the) fault break 200 kilometers (124 miles), and the closer you are when the break happens, the more severe the shaking," she explained, using a figure of 7.8 magnitude for Monday's first quake, while Turkish scientists usually give a magnitude of 7.7.

