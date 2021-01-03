UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Many' Civilians Killed In Niger Gun Attack

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 09:40 AM

'Many' civilians killed in Niger gun attack

Niamey, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Gunmen killed a significant number of civilians in Niger on Saturday, authorities said, in the latest attack to rock the landlocked Sahel nation's troubled western Tillaberi region.

"The attack took place around noon (1100 GMT) and there were deaths," a senior regional official told AFP, without giving an exact toll or further details of the attack.

A local official said "many civilians were killed" in the attack on Tchomo-Bangou, a village near the Mali border, but did not give details.

"The attackers came to surround the village and killed up to 50 people. The wounded were taken to Ouallam hospital," a local radio station journalist said on condition of anonymity.

The attack came on the same day election officials announced results for the first round of Niger's presidential vote that put ruling party candidate and former government minister Mohamed Bazoum in the clear lead, with a runoff set for next month.

The vast and unstable Tillaberi region is located in the so-called tri-border area, a militant-plagued zone where the porous borders of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso converge.

Four thousand people across the three nations died in 2019 from militant violence and ethnic bloodshed stirred by Islamists, according to the UN.

Seven Nigerien soldiers were killed in an ambush in Tillaberi on December 21.

Travel by motorbike has been banned in Tillaberi since January in a bid to prevent incursions by highly mobile militants riding on two wheels.

A landlocked state located in the heart of the Sahel, Niger is also being hammered by militants from Nigeria, the cradle of a decade-old insurgency launched by Boko Haram.

Last month 34 villagers were massacred in the southeastern region of Diffa, on the Nigerian border, the day before municipal and regional elections that had been repeatedly delayed because of poor security.

Related Topics

Election Attack Militants United Nations Poor Mobile Vote Died Mali Tillaberi Diffa Same Lead Burkina Faso Niger Nigeria January December Border 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

8 hours ago

Over 130 Refugees Return to Nagorno-Karabakh Over ..

9 hours ago

Niger presidential favourite wins first round, hea ..

9 hours ago

Argentina Reports Adverse Reaction to Sputnik V Va ..

9 hours ago

Pakistan asks India to 'put its own house in order ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.