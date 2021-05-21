UrduPoint.com
Many Families Lose Homes In W. Mongolia Due To Strong Winds, Dust Storms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 01:20 PM

Many families lose homes in W. Mongolia due to strong winds, dust storms

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :-- A total of 15 families lost their homes in the western Mongolian province of Govi-Altai due to strong winds and dust storms, the National Emergency Management Agency said Friday.

Meanwhile, roofs of around 30 apartments, a school and a general hospital were taken down in the storms that hit the province on Thursday, the emergency agency said.

In addition, at least 13 vehicles had their windows shattered by the dust storms, it added.

Strong winds, dust storms and snowstorms are common weather events during spring in Mongolia, a country in which an estimated 25-40 percent of the population live as nomadic herders.

Ten people, mostly nomadic herders, and hundreds of thousands of livestock died in Mongolia due to strong winds and heavy dust storms in mid-March.

