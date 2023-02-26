UrduPoint.com

Many Of Türkiye's Historical Monuments Stand Strong After Earthquakes

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2023 | 07:30 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :- While many invaluable artifacts, such as those in the prominent Zeugma Mosaic Museum, were left largely untouched in two recent earthquakes, Turkish authorities have declared that restoration and repair work would soon begin for those that took damage in the tremors.

Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy declared that the restoration of historical and cultural sites in nearby Hatay province that were damaged by the massive tremors would begin next month. He also noted that the ministry's General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums has introduced an emergency disaster prevention plan.

Teams responded immediately to work on damaged parts of museums and ruins across 11 province hit hard by the two back-to-back quakes on Feb. 6, and conducted large-scale damage assessment work of the cultural treasures.

In Gaziantep, one of those 11 provinces, the historical Roman-era columns still stand in the ruins of the city of Zeugma. Its famed ancient mosaics have preserved their unique texture despite the earthquakes, while the museum's favorite exhibits, the 1.6-meter-tall statue of the Roman god Mars and the Gypsy Girl mosaic, were unscathed.

Despite being damaged, the historical Governor's Office building of Hatay province, which was built 95 years ago and served as a presidential mansion before the province joined Türkiye in 1939, did not collapse. It was evacuated after the earthquakes, which had destroyed its roof and clock.

The urban center of Kahramanmaras, where the both earthquakes were centered, suffered widespread destruction due to the strong tremors, with many buildings collapsing in the centuries-old city.

Some major arteries to the heart of the city, home to many historical sites, have been closed off by the rubble of buildings that collapsed in the quakes, which claimed thousands of lives across southern Türkiye.

As debris is removed, however, residents have regained road access to the Grand Bazaar, dating back half a millennium, which itself was nearly unscathed by the earthquakes. In fact, some businesses have started reopening their doors to help people feel like "life will return to normal."Not so fortunate, half of the minaret of the 15th-century Maras Grand Mosque, which marks the center of the city, was lost in the disaster, with the falling debris causing some damage near the entrance of the historical mosque.

Related Topics

Governor Road Kahramanmaras Hatay Gaziantep God Mosque

Recent Stories

64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during ..

64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during 2022

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

1 hour ago
 PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will W ..

2 hours ago
 Worldâ€™s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3r ..

Worldâ€™s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3rd edition successfully by AED1 ..

2 hours ago
 SEWA connects gas lines to 8 projects, 6 main line ..

SEWA connects gas lines to 8 projects, 6 main lines

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring ..

Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring winners

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.