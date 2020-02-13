Maple syrup-drinking Pospisil stuns top seed Medvedev

Rotterdam, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Canada's Vasek Pospisil, who stunned fans by sipping maple syrup during the Montpellier ATP final at the weekend, continued his impressive form Wednesday when he defeated top seed Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-3 at the Rotterdam tournament.

Pospisil, a former top 30 player now ranked 104, saved six of seven break points as he clinched a seventh top 10 career victory.

The 29-year-old Canadian made the final in Montpellier on Sunday where he lost to home star Gael Monfils.

However, he caused a stir on social media when he was photographed drinking from a bottle of maple syrup, the emblematic drink of Canada.

"Maple Syrup: Best sports performance drink. Anti-cancerous properties. Rich in nutrients & minerals. Shockingly good in coffee. A great friend. You're Welcome, World," he tweeted earlier this week.

Pospisil will face Serbia's Filip Krajinovic for a spot in the Rotterdam quarter-finals.