UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maple Syrup-drinking Pospisil Stuns Top Seed Medvedev

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 09:30 AM

Maple syrup-drinking Pospisil stuns top seed Medvedev

Rotterdam, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Canada's Vasek Pospisil, who stunned fans by sipping maple syrup during the Montpellier ATP final at the weekend, continued his impressive form Wednesday when he defeated top seed Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-3 at the Rotterdam tournament.

Pospisil, a former top 30 player now ranked 104, saved six of seven break points as he clinched a seventh top 10 career victory.

The 29-year-old Canadian made the final in Montpellier on Sunday where he lost to home star Gael Monfils.

However, he caused a stir on social media when he was photographed drinking from a bottle of maple syrup, the emblematic drink of Canada.

"Maple Syrup: Best sports performance drink. Anti-cancerous properties. Rich in nutrients & minerals. Shockingly good in coffee. A great friend. You're Welcome, World," he tweeted earlier this week.

Pospisil will face Serbia's Filip Krajinovic for a spot in the Rotterdam quarter-finals.

Related Topics

World Sports Canada Social Media Montpellier Rotterdam Serbia Sunday From Best Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 minutes ago

Theyab bin Mohamed opens second Abu Dhabi Family F ..

9 hours ago

Int't Conference on Media, Conflict concludes

9 hours ago

Catalan Minister Says No Medical Reasons to Cancel ..

9 hours ago

400 trees planted in Abu Dhabi to mark legacy of 1 ..

10 hours ago

Police raid controversial French writer Matzneff's ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.