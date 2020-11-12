UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maradona Allowed To Leave Hospital: Doctor

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 02:00 AM

Maradona allowed to leave hospital: doctor

Olivos, Argentina, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Argentine football legend Diego Maradona is expected to leave hospital on Wednesday, his doctor said, eight days after undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot on his brain.

Maradona "has a signed discharge," and could go home, Leopoldo Luque told reporters outside the Olivos clinic in Buenos Aires.

"He's coming out very soon," the doctor said.

Luque had earlier published on Instagram a photo of himself hugging the 60-year-old, who wore a bandage on his head.

Maradona is expected to continue his rehabilitation in Tigre, 30 kilometers (19 miles) north of Buenos Aires, near his daughter Giannina's home.

"Diego has gone through perhaps the hardest time of his life," his lawyer Matias Morla said earlier Wednesday, adding it was a "miracle" that the clot "which could have taken his life, was detected." "What is needed now is family togetherness and being surrounded by health professionals," said Morla. "With the doctors and his family, Diego will be as he should be: happy." The World Cup-winning former Argentine captain underwent surgery last Tuesday to remove a clot lodged between his brain and skull.

He had looked unwell during a brief appearance on October 30 to mark his 60th birthday at the stadium of Gimnasia y Esgrima, the Argentine Primera Division team he coaches.

He seemed to have difficulty walking and did not stay to watch his team's game.

The following Monday, he was taken to hospital in La Plata, where the club is based, suffering from symptoms of anemia and dehydration.

Tests revealed the blood clot, after which Maradona was transferred to a specialist clinic in the capital.

Maradona has been admitted to hospital three times in the last 20 years for serious health issues -- two of which were potentially fatal -- due to his drug and alcohol addictions.

Now free of drugs, Maradona remains dependent on alcohol.

Last week, his doctor had said the football icon would require prolonged treatment in a clinic with different specialties than the current one.

Maradona's daughters Dalma, Giannina and Jana have visited him daily at the clinic.

His oldest son, Diego Jr, who lives in Italy, announced last Thursday on social media that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and therefore would not be able to travel to Buenos Aires.

Alongside Brazil's Pele, who turned 80 last month, Maradona is widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time.

Related Topics

Football World Drugs Social Media Doctor La Plata Buenos Aires Italy Brazil October Family All From Blood Instagram

Recent Stories

DMCC welcomes senior Israeli delegation to discuss ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed, Israeli Minister of Public Securit ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Israeli football associations explore joint c ..

2 hours ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi marks 3rd anniversary

2 hours ago

Livestock services training centre Fazilpur made f ..

2 hours ago

Nigerian court bails Abuja protestors

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.