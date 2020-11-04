UrduPoint.com
Maradona Brain Surgery Successful: Doctor

Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:10 AM

Maradona brain surgery successful: doctor

Olivos, Argentina, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Argentine football great Diego Maradona underwent successful brain surgery on a blood clot on Tuesday night, his doctor said.

"We managed to successfully remove the clot.

Diego coped well with the surgery," Leopoldo Luque said at the icon's private clinic in the capital Buenos Aires.

"It's under control, there's a little drainage (of blood). He'll remain under observation."Maradona, 60, had gone to hospital in La Plate -- where he is the coach at Gimnasia y Esgrima -- on Monday after falling ill.

