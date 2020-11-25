Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :A minute's silence will be observed ahead of Wednesday's Champions League games and Thursday's Europa League matches as a tribute to Diego Maradona after the Argentina football legend died at the age of 60, UEFA told AFP.

Maradona, a 1986 World Cup winner considered one of the greatest ever players, died of a heart attack Wednesday, as he was recovering at home following brain surgery earlier this month.