Maradona Homage Before Wednesday's Champions League Games - UEFA

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

Maradona homage before Wednesday's Champions League games - UEFA

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :A minute's silence will be observed ahead of Wednesday's Champions League games and Thursday's Europa League matches as a tribute to Diego Maradona after the Argentina football legend died at the age of 60, UEFA told AFP.

Maradona, a 1986 World Cup winner considered one of the greatest ever players, died of a heart attack Wednesday, as he was recovering at home following brain surgery earlier this month.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

