Maradona Remains To Undergo Autopsy Wednesday: Prosecutor

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 02:10 AM

Maradona remains to undergo autopsy Wednesday: prosecutor

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Diego Maradona's remains will undergo an autopsy later Wednesday "to establish the cause of death," public prosecutor John Broyard said.

"The autopsy will be performed to establish the cause of death, which has only natural characteristics," the prosecutor told reporters outside the house where the soccer idol died earlier in the day.

Broyard said the football legend died "at 12 noon" (1500 GMT).

More Stories From Miscellaneous

