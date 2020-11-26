Maradona to lie in state at presidential palace: presidency

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The body of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, who died Wednesday, will lie in state at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires during three days of national mourning, the presidency announced.

Maradona would lie in state at the Casa Rosada palace so the public could pay homage to the sporting hero "from Thursday until Saturday," presidency spokesman Mario Huck told AFP.