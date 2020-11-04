Maradona to undergo brain surgery: doctor

(@FahadShabbir)

Buenos Aires, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Argentine football great Diego Maradona will undergo brain surgery for a blood clot in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, his doctor said.

"I will operate on him. It's a routine operation, he's lucid," said Leopoldo Luque.

World Cup winner Maradona, 60, was taken to hospital on Monday for a series of tests after feeling unwell.

A scan revealed the blood clot, which Argentine media are speculating was the result of a blow to the head.