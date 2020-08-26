UrduPoint.com
Maran Replaces Nicola As Genoa Coach

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Rolando Maran has been appointed coach of Serie A club Genoa in place of Davide Nicola, the top-flight Italian side announced on Wednesday.

Former Chievo and Cagliari boss Maran, 57, arrived on a two-year contract, shortly after Nicola's departure was announced after eight months in the job.

Nicola had been the club's third coach last season, taking over in late December with the team rock bottom and steering them to safety with a 17th-place finish.

Maran had been without a club since being fired by Serie A rivals Cagliari in February.

