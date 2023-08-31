Open Menu

Marathon Meet With Macron Leaves French Opposition Cold

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2023 | 03:30 PM

SaintDenis, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :French political leaders from left and right were left unconvinced Thursday by marathon talks aimed at finding common ground with President Emmanuel Macron, who is struggling to build new momentum in a hung parliament.

People close to the centrist leader said he would "send a letter summarising the talks and the suggested work areas, that anyone can amend" before a new round of discussion.

But conservative leader Eric Ciotti, Macron's most obvious potential ally, told broadcaster France 2 hours after the 12-hour talks broke up at 3:00 am (0100 GMT) that he was "unconvinced for now".

"I don't know where any of this will go," he added, while calling the all-party talks "timely".

There were harsher words from Manuel Bompard, coordinator of hard-left France Unbowed, who told France Info it had been "grotesque" to "spend 12 hours to get no serious answers, no measures, no concrete announcement, when we know what difficulties the country faces today".

"We came, we saw and we were disappointed," added Greens chief Marine Tondelier, another member of the NUPES left-wing alliance.

Close Macron ally Francois Bayrou told broadcaster LCI later Thursday that leaders had agreed to hold a "major conference on our institutions".

They would discuss topics including referendums and proportional representation in parliament, he added.

