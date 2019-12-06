UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Marathon OPEC Meeting Breaks Up Without Agreement

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 08:20 AM

Marathon OPEC meeting breaks up without agreement

Vienna, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :A meeting of the OPEC group of major oil-exporting countries broke up late Thursday without agreement on cutting production to head off pressure on prices from abundant reserves and slowing global economic growth.

The producers had been mulling cuts above their previous agreement to reduce output by 1.2 million barrels per day from October 2018 levels.

That deal was originally fixed in December last year and extended at OPEC's last meeting in July.

After more than six hours of talks on Thursday, delegates meeting in Vienna were unable to sign off on the details of an agreement on how further cuts should be shared out.

Ministers were unusually tight-lipped as they filed out of Thursday's meeting in the Austrian capital.

Asked whether the assembled producers had reached agreement, Venezuelan Oil Minister Manuel Quevedo said simply: "Tomorrow".

On Friday, OPEC will reconvene with the so-called OPEC+ group of partners, chief among them the world's second-largest producer Russia.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said a preliminary gathering of ministers had recommended an additional cut of 500,000 barrels per day be considered for the first quarter of 2020.

Before the meeting, observers had speculated that production cuts and a boost to prices might suit Saudi Arabia as it launched the landmark IPO of its national oil company Aramco.

The initial stock offering was the largest ever, raising $25.6 billion, two sources told AFP.

However, Edward Moya, an analyst at Oanda, told AFP that the new cuts would be "more of a housekeeping move that will narrow the gap between (producers') current target and the overcompliance we have seen from the alliance".

Saudi Arabia has stayed within the quota it was assigned under the current deal even while other producers -- including Russia -- have been exceeding theirs.

- 'Burn injustice, not oil' - A forbidding global economic context means that oil producers have been left with little room for manoeuvre as they seek to support prices.

A trade war with the US is slowing growth in China, normally an avid consumer of oil, and the European economy is barely expanding.

Meanwhile, output by oil producers outside OPEC is breaking records: the US has been the world's biggest producer since 2018, Brazil and Canada have also increased output and others such as Norway are planning to do so.

According to the latest US estimates, its total domestic stocks now stand at an enormous 452 million barrels.

Prices have held relatively steady since the last OPEC meeting, with a barrel of Brent crude hovering around the $60 mark, apart from a spike in September sparked by attacks on Saudi oil installations.

While that is a comfortable price for the likes of Russia, whose 2019 budget is based on a price of around $42 a barrel, it is too low for countries such as Saudi Arabia.

After a marked rise on Wednesday in expectation of the OPEC meeting, oil prices were more subdued on Thursday.

With trading ending before the decision was reached, the European benchmark of Brent was up 0.6 percent while its American counterpart WTI was unchanged at $58.43 Dollars.

Ahead of Thursday's meeting, dozens of climate change activists gathered outside OPEC headquarters in a silent protest, holding banners that read: "Burn injustice not oil" and "Fossil fuels have got to go".

OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo -- who called climate change activists the "greatest threat" to the oil industry during the organisation's last meeting in July -- received several of them, insisting that "there are no climate change deniers in OPEC".

Related Topics

Protest World Russia China Canada Budget Norway Company Oil Saudi Vienna Alliance Price Brazil Saudi Arabia July September October December Stocks 2018 2019 2020 From Agreement Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

15.88 million overnight tourists at hotels of Abu ..

9 hours ago

Speakers for paradigm shift from traditional teach ..

8 hours ago

Minister announces to establish 500-bed hospital i ..

8 hours ago

New Round of Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Talks May Take ..

8 hours ago

Paris police use tear gas to disperse rioters at s ..

8 hours ago

UN appeals for aid to help millions of Zimbabweans ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.