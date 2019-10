(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Motegi, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez won the Japan Grand Prix Sunday, his tenth victory of the season and third win on the circuit in four years.

The Spanish Honda rider finished ahead of French rookie Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha-SRT and Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso.