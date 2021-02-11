UrduPoint.com
Marcelo Adds To Real Madrid Injury Woes

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 10:10 AM

Marcelo adds to Real Madrid injury woes

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Marcelo is the latest player to join Real Madrid's lengthy list of absentees after the club confirmed on Wednesday he has sustained a calf injury.

The Brazil defender makes it nine players currently on the sidelines for Zinedine Zidane, who called up six youth teamers for Tuesday's 2-0 win over Getafe.

Marcelo thrived in a new role of left wing-back but had to come off in the second half of the victory with a problem in his left calf.

He could now miss the Champions League last 16 first leg away to Atalanta on February 24.

"After tests carried out today on our player Marcelo by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he was diagnosed with a muscle injury in his left calf," the club confirmed in a statement.

Zidane is already without Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Lucas Vazquez, Dani Carvajal, Fede Valverde, Eder Militao, Alvaro Odriozola and Rodrygo.

Madrid sit second in La Liga, five points behind Atletico Madrid, having played two games more.

