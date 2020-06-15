UrduPoint.com
Marcelo Takes Knee, Hazard Off As Real Madrid Return With Win

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 01:10 AM

Marcelo takes knee, Hazard off as Real Madrid return with win

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Real Madrid stayed two points behind Barcelona after a 3-1 win over Eibar on Sunday in a game which saw Marcelo take a knee and Eden Hazard suffer another injury.

In their first game in three months following the coronavirus suspension, Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo all scored in the opening 45 minutes.

Brazilian defender Marcelo marked his 37th minute goal by taking a knee and raising a fist in sympathy with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Hazard, playing for the first time since February after undergoing ankle surgery in March, was replaced in the second half with what appeared to be a recurrence of the same injury.

