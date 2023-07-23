Open Menu

Marchand Smashes Phelps's Last Remaining World Record

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 23, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Marchand smashes Phelps's last remaining world record

Fukuoka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :France's Leon Marchand smashed Michael Phelps's last remaining world record on Sunday, winning the men's 400m individual medley at swimming's world championships in Japan.

Marchand clocked 4min, 02.50 -- more than a second faster than Phelps -- to finish ahead of American Carson Foster in 4:06.56 and Japan's Daiya Seto in 4:09.41.

Phelps's record of 4:03.

84sec had stood since the 2008 Beijing Olympics and was the longest-held world record in swimming.

Marchand, who is coached by Phelps's former mentor Bob Bowman, swam the second-fastest 400 IM ever at last year's world championships in Budapest, coming home in 4:04.28.

The Frenchman insisted on Saturday that breaking the record was just "a step in my journey".

Marchand is expected to be one of the faces of the Paris Olympics next year.

Related Topics

World Beijing Paris Budapest Leon Japan Sunday Olympics

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversa ..

28 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed

43 minutes ago
 RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

58 minutes ago
 PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muham ..

PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin ..

1 hour ago
 New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution annivers ..

2 hours ago
RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

2 hours ago
 UAE aid plane arrives in Chad carrying food parcel ..

UAE aid plane arrives in Chad carrying food parcels for Sudanese refugees, local ..

2 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

2 hours ago
 ADJD Labs receive international accreditation in f ..

ADJD Labs receive international accreditation in forensic tests

3 hours ago
 Arab Children&#039;s Parliament unites for climate ..

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament unites for climate action

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on Jul ..

UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous