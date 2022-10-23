Marco Odermatt wins first World Cup ski race of season

Sölden, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Switzerland's Marco Odermatt claimed the opening race of the World Cup season by winning the giant slalom in Soelden, Austria, on Sunday.

Last year's overall World Cup title winner edged Slovenia's Zan Kranjec in second place and Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen in third.

Odermatt won seven races and the Olympic giant slalom title last season and the 25-year-old started the 2022-2023 season in the same vein.

He was 0.76sec ahead of Kranjec and was nearly a second faster than Kristoffersen.

The women's giant slalom at the same venue was cancelled on Saturday because of heavy rain and snow.