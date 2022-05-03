UrduPoint.com

Marcos Jr: Philippine Dictator's Son Leads Race To Succeed Duterte

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Marcos Jr: Philippine dictator's son leads race to succeed Duterte

Manila, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Ferdinand Marcos Jr, whose dictator father and namesake presided over massive plunder and human rights abuses in the Philippines, is on the verge of winning the presidency after a decades-long effort to revive the family brand.

Voter surveys show Marcos Jr, known by his nickname "Bongbong", heading towards a landslide victory in the May 9 polls, boosted by a well-funded social media campaign that critics say has tried to rewrite history.

In the 36 years since a popular uprising toppled the patriarch and chased the family into US exile, the Marcoses have staged a stunning political comeback.

Marcos Jr, 64, has made it the furthest yet, narrowly losing the vice presidential race to Leni Robredo in the 2016 election that vaulted Rodrigo Duterte to the nation's top office.

Now, Marcos Jr is the favourite to succeed Duterte, with Robredo once again his main rival.

Vowing to unify the country, Marcos Jr has made sweeping promises to boost jobs and tackle rising prices as part of a pathway out of the pandemic.

"Unity is my cause because of my firm belief that unity is the first step towards getting out of this crisis we are now in," Marcos Jr said, kicking off his campaign in February.

Growing up in the presidential palace in Manila, Marcos Jr wanted to be an astronaut before inevitably following his father's footsteps into politics.

He served as vice governor and twice as governor of the family's northern stronghold of Ilocos Norte province, and also had stints in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

His 92-year-old mother, Imelda, has said she dreams of him becoming the country's leader. While he consulted her about running for president, Marcos Jr told CNN Philippines the decision was his.

Marcos Jr's links to his father, especially the bloody repression of the martial law years, have made him one of the nation's most polarising politicians.

But he has benefited from a deluge of fake and misleading posts on social media platforms targeting a largely young electorate with no memory of the corruption, killings and other abuses committed during the elder Marcos's 20-year rule.

Marcos Jr has denied using trolls.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Senate Governor Martial Law Social Media Young Manila Philippines February May 2016 Dictator Family From Top Race Unity Foods Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

8 hours ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

8 hours ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

8 hours ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

9 hours ago
 Direct NATO Participation in Ukraine Conflict Rule ..

Direct NATO Participation in Ukraine Conflict Ruled Out - Scholz

9 hours ago
 Ukraine Envoy Urges Ottawa to Reduce Russia's Dipl ..

Ukraine Envoy Urges Ottawa to Reduce Russia's Diplomatic Presence in Canada

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.