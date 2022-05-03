(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Manila, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Ferdinand Marcos Jr, whose dictator father and namesake presided over massive plunder and human rights abuses in the Philippines, is on the verge of winning the presidency after a decades-long effort to revive the family brand.

Voter surveys show Marcos Jr, known by his nickname "Bongbong", heading towards a landslide victory in the May 9 polls, boosted by a well-funded social media campaign that critics say has tried to rewrite history.

In the 36 years since a popular uprising toppled the patriarch and chased the family into US exile, the Marcoses have staged a stunning political comeback.

Marcos Jr, 64, has made it the furthest yet, narrowly losing the vice presidential race to Leni Robredo in the 2016 election that vaulted Rodrigo Duterte to the nation's top office.

Now, Marcos Jr is the favourite to succeed Duterte, with Robredo once again his main rival.

Vowing to unify the country, Marcos Jr has made sweeping promises to boost jobs and tackle rising prices as part of a pathway out of the pandemic.

"Unity is my cause because of my firm belief that unity is the first step towards getting out of this crisis we are now in," Marcos Jr said, kicking off his campaign in February.

Growing up in the presidential palace in Manila, Marcos Jr wanted to be an astronaut before inevitably following his father's footsteps into politics.

He served as vice governor and twice as governor of the family's northern stronghold of Ilocos Norte province, and also had stints in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

His 92-year-old mother, Imelda, has said she dreams of him becoming the country's leader. While he consulted her about running for president, Marcos Jr told CNN Philippines the decision was his.

Marcos Jr's links to his father, especially the bloody repression of the martial law years, have made him one of the nation's most polarising politicians.

But he has benefited from a deluge of fake and misleading posts on social media platforms targeting a largely young electorate with no memory of the corruption, killings and other abuses committed during the elder Marcos's 20-year rule.

Marcos Jr has denied using trolls.