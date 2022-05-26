Marcos Jr says Philippines to uphold South China Sea ruling

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Philippine president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr said Thursday he would uphold an international ruling against Beijing over the disputed South China Sea, insisting he would not let China trample on Manila's maritime rights.

China claims almost all of the resource-rich waterway, through which trillions of Dollars in trade passes annually, with competing claims from the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Beijing has ignored a 2016 decision by The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration that declared its historical claim to be without basis.

Outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte fostered warmer ties with his more powerful neighbour by setting aside the ruling in exchange for promises of trade and investment, which critics say have not materialised.

In his strongest comments yet on the longstanding source of tensions between the two nations, Marcos Jr said he would not "allow a single millimetre of our maritime coastal rights to be trampled upon".

"We have a very important ruling in our favour and we will use it to continue to assert our territorial rights. It is not a claim. It is already our territorial right," he told selected local media.

"We're talking about China. We talk to China consistently with a firm voice." But he added: "We cannot go to war with them. That's the last thing we need right now."Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Beijing's position on the international ruling had not changed.

"China is willing to continue communication and dialogue with the Philippines to appropriately handle differences, and together uphold the peace and stability of the South China Sea region," Wang said.