(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Marcus Thuram will emulate his World Cup-winning father Lilian Thuram on Wednesday after being picked to make his France debut in Les Bleus' friendly against Finland.

Borussia Moenchengladbach attacker Thuram will start at the Stade de France where in 1998 his dad helped France become world champions for the first time.

He will begin the match on the left side of midfield as attacking support to the forward pairing of Olivier Giroud and Wissam Ben Yedder.

The 23-year-old was selected for the first time by Didier Deschamps for the France squad set to face the Finns on Wednesday and then take on Portugal and Sweden in the Nations League.

Deschamps said last week that the son of his old France teammate had "gone up a level" since joining Moenchengladbach from French side Guingamp in July 2019.

Thuram has scored three times in 11 appearances for the Bundesliga side this season and was the first footballer in Germany to take a knee in protest following the death of the 46-year-old African American George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

His father is the most-capped player in the history of the French national team with 142 appearances and as well as winning the '98 World Cup also triumphed alongside Deschamps at Euro 2000.