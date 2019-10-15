Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo joint winners of Booker Prize

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Judges tore up the rule book on Monday, awarding the prestigious Booker Prize for Fiction jointly to Canadian author Margaret Atwood for "The Testaments" and Anglo-Nigerian author Bernardine Evaristo for "Girl, Woman, Other".

Atwood becomes only the second female author to win the award twice, sharing the £50,000 ($62,800, 60,000 Euros) prize at the 50th anniversary ceremony at London's Guildhall.